Baseball - Baseball: Astros carry World Series momentum as Dodgers eye fightback

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: Manager Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers visits the pitcher's mound during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Harry How/Getty Images/AFPLOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: Manager Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers visits the pitcher's mound during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Harry How/Getty Images/AFP (AFP Photo/Harry How)

- Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts vowed resiliency after an emotional defeat while the Houston Astros try to carry over World Series momentum as baseball's championship showdown shifts to Texas. The Astros rallied from a three-run deficit for an 11-inning 7-6 road victory to level Major League Baseball's best-of-seven final at 1-1 entering Thursday's game three at Houston, where the Astros have yet to lose in the playoffs. "We're upbeat. And still focused," Roberts said. "We knew that it was going to be a really great series. So focus is probably the word. It's not down. It's not disappointed. There's definitely no feeling sorry for ourselves. I think it's still a very focused group." Dodgers right-handed pitcher Yu Darvish will start against Houston right-hander Lance McCullers as both clubs try to put the tension-packed thriller behind them.





AFP