Baseball Bar-B-Cast's NL West Preview: Dodgers are the team to beat, D-Backs look to surprise again

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

There’s plenty to be excited about when it comes to the next division in the Baseball Bar-B-Cast preview series, as we take a trip out to the NL West.

Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the division that produced the shocking 2023 National League champions Arizona Diamondbacks and whether they can repeat their surprising success this season. However, they’ll have to find a way to deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers who went on a billion dollar spending free this offseason, most notably adding Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

They’ll also discuss if the projections for the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants are fair, as well as if the Colorado Rockies can find a way to have some success in one of the tougher divisions in the game.

02:03 Colorado Rockies

12:45 San Diego Padres

25:38 San Francisco Giants

39:29 Arizona Diamondbacks

47:13 Los Angeles Dodgers

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for the 2024 MLB season]

Follow the show on X at @CespedesBBQ

Follow Jake @Jake_Mintz

Follow Jordan @J_Shusterman_

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, we may earn a commission.