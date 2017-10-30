Baseball - Astros edge Dodgers 13-12 in World Series thriller

- Alex Bregman singled home Derek Fisher with the winning run in the 10th inning as the Houston Astros edged the Los Angeles Dodgers 13-12 in a tension-packed, rollercoaster thriller. The Astros need one win in the remaining two matches, which are on Tuesday and if needed Wednesday in Los Angeles, to claim their first World Series. In an epic game, the outcome was only decided after five hours and 17 minutes of edge-of-seat action. The Astros led 12-9 in the ninth and were one strike from victory before the Dodgers levelled. Yasiel Puig smashed a two-run homer into the left-field stands off Houston relief pitcher Chris Devenski -- a record 22nd homer in a World Series. Austin Barnes followed with a double and took third on Joc Pederson's ground out to shortstop. Dodgers leadoff batter Chris Taylor was down to his last strike before ripping a single up the middle to score Barnes.





AFP