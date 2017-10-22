Baseball: Astros down Yankees, set World Series clash with Dodgers

Los Angeles (AFP) - The Houston Astros defeated the New York Yankees 4-0 on Saturday to book a Major League Baseball World Series showdown with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After fending off elimination in game six on Friday, the Astros won the best-of-seven American League Championship Series four-games-to-three to reach the World Series for the second time in club history.

Evan Gattis and Jose Altuve homered for the Astros, who had won the first two games of the series at home before dropping three straight in New York.

Charlie Morton pitched five strong innings for the Astros, who were swept by the Chicago White Sox in their only prior World Series appearance, back in 2005 when they played in the National League.

"So far we have one more series to get the ultimate prize," said Astros Manager A.J. Hinch, whose team opens the World Series in Los Angeles on Tuesday. "But there's two teams left standing, and I don't care what cities they're from, one of them is from Houston."

Gattis opened the scoring with a solo homer off Yankees starter CC Sabathia in the fourth inning.

Altuve's homer in the bottom of the fifth sparked a three-run frame against Yankees relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle, who also surrendered a two-run double to Astros catcher -- and former Yankee -- Brian McCann.

Relief pitcher Lance McCullers pitched the final four innings and kept the Yankees at bay to seal the victory.

"These guys came out throwing strikes, quality strikes," Hinch said. "They executed a great game plan."

Morton gave up only two hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

After taking the loss in game three in New York, Morton attacked the strike zone early, needing only 28 pitches over the first three innings. That included 22 strikes.

He retired the side in order in the top of the fourth.