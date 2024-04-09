BASEBALL: Area teams to play for District 4A-4 title

Apr. 9—The District 4A-4 title race is down to two area teams.

The Chickasha Fightin' Chicks and Tuttle Tigers have made their way through the district without losing any district games, but that will change in next week's district series. That district series will determine the district champion.

Chickasha and Tuttle only have the district games against each other left in district play, and the two teams are a combined 24-0 in the district this season. The Fightin' Chicks and Tigers have locked up the top two spots in the district by quite a wide margin.

Chickasha and Tuttle are both 12-0 in district play entering the series, and no other team has less than four district losses.

Both teams have had plenty of overall success this season and enter scheduled play later this week with a combined record of 42-7. Tuttle is 23-3 on the season, and Chickasha moved to 19-4 by sweeping Harding Charter Prep in a district doubleheader Monday.

Chickasha defeated Harding Charter 6-1 and 3-2 in that doubleheader to remain unbeaten in district play. Logan Palesano recorded a pair of RBIs in the 6-1 win before Chickasha came up with a close win in the second game.

Tuttle has picked up where it left off after winning the Class 4A state championship a season ago.

Barring any changes, Chickasha and Tuttle will play the first game of the series Monday and the second game Tuesday.