BASEBALL: Am-Po Panthers claw their way to state spot

Apr. 30—The Panthers had to fight and claw their way to the state tournament.

Class A No. 6 Amber-Pocasset baseball rolled through its district tournament, going 3-0 without allowing a run. But the path through the regional tournament last week and this week proved to be a much more difficult one.

Starting the tournament in Amber last week, the Panthers won their first game Thursday but had to win three elimination games in a row after falling to No. 11 Sterling in the semifinals. They accomplished that mission.

The Panthers earned a 7-2 win over Boone-Apache in one of Friday's games to set up at least one more matchup with Sterling. Needing two wins over the Tigers, the Panthers picked up wins of 3-2 and 6-5 to add another state appearance to a program that is no stranger to success.

And there might not be a better example of how head coach Cheyenne Graham's squad fought than the 6-5 win in a regional championship game that had to be played Monday because of the weather. Within one inning of play, the Panthers faced a deficit.

By the time the second inning was over, Am-Po faced a 4-0 deficit. The Panthers kept clawing and kept Sterling from blowing the game open.

Staying in striking distance allowed the Panthers to rally. Wyatt Hearrell and Avery McComas plated runs in the bottom of the third inning to make the score 4-2, and the team came up big in the fifth.

Jackson Riley was another example of the team's fight. After Sterling jumped out to that 4-0 lead in two innings, he settled in as the starting pitcher and kept the offense in check until he left the mound.

Riley also stepped up on offense. His base hit in the fifth inning brought in two runs and tied the game at four before Am-Po took a 5-4 lead.

The teams were locked in a 5-5 tie in the bottom of the seventh, and Lawson Braden stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs. His discipline paid off and resulted in a walk-off walk and massive celebration on the field.

The Panthers hope to bring back some of the magic from their run in the spring of 2023. They made their way to the Class 2A state title game and finished as the state runners-up.

The Panthers got placed in a 4 p.m. game against No. 3 Rattan. The quarterfinal game is Thursday at Shawnee High School.