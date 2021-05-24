Baseball: Alabama Opens as No. 10 seed in SEC Tournament

The Alabama Crimson Tide wrapped up the 2021 regular season on Saturday by falling 7-3 to Mississippi State, ending a three-game sweep by the Bulldogs.

As the regular season closed, it was announced that Alabama would earn the No. 10 seed in the upcoming SEC Tournament that will be played at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Ala.

The Crimson Tide finished the regular season with a 29-22 record, and a 12-17 mark in SEC play. Alabama won three weekend conference series’, but ends the season on a four-game losing streak.

The Tide’s first draw will be the South Carolina Gamecocks, who earned the No. 7 seed by finishing 33-20 and 16-14 in the SEC.

Alabama will face South Carolina on Tuesday at approximately 1 P.M. CT. The winner will face No. 2 seed Tennessee on Wednesday at 1 P.M. CT. All games with the exception of the finals will be broadcasted on SEC Network.