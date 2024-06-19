Baseball’s 10 oldest living Hall of Famers

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Willie Mays passed on June 18, 2024, at 93. He was the oldest living Hall of Fame member after Tommy Lasorda’s death in 2021.

Here’s a look at the updated list of the 10 oldest living Hall of Famers:

Luis Aparicio — 90

(Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Born: April 29, 1934.

Inducted: 1984.

Bud Selig — 89

(USA Today Sports)

Born: July 30, 1934.

Inducted: 2017.

Sandy Koufax — 88

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Born: December 30, 1935.

Inducted: 1972.

Bill Mazeroski — 87

Born: September 5, 1936.

Inducted: 2001.

Pat Gillick — 86

(Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports)

Born: August 22, 1937.

Inducted: 2011.

Orlando Cepeda — 86

(Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Born: September 17, 1937.

Inducted: 1999.

Juan Marichal — 86

(USA Today Sports)

Born: October 20, 1937.

Inducted: 1983.

Billy Williams - 86

(Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports)

Born: June 15, 1938.

Inducted: 1986.

Carl Yastrzemski - 80

(Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Born: August 22, 1939.

Inducted: 1989.

Joe Torre - 83

(LUKE FRAZZA/AFP via Getty Images)

Born: July 18, 1940.

Inducted: 2014.

