Baseball’s 10 oldest living Hall of Famers
Willie Mays passed on June 18, 2024, at 93. He was the oldest living Hall of Fame member after Tommy Lasorda’s death in 2021.
Here’s a look at the updated list of the 10 oldest living Hall of Famers:
Luis Aparicio — 90
Born: April 29, 1934.
Inducted: 1984.
Bud Selig — 89
Born: July 30, 1934.
Inducted: 2017.
Sandy Koufax — 88
Born: December 30, 1935.
Inducted: 1972.
Bill Mazeroski — 87
Born: September 5, 1936.
Inducted: 2001.
Pat Gillick — 86
Born: August 22, 1937.
Inducted: 2011.
Orlando Cepeda — 86
Born: September 17, 1937.
Inducted: 1999.
Juan Marichal — 86
Born: October 20, 1937.
Inducted: 1983.
Billy Williams - 86
Born: June 15, 1938.
Inducted: 1986.
Carl Yastrzemski - 80
Born: August 22, 1939.
Inducted: 1989.
Joe Torre - 83
Born: July 18, 1940.
Inducted: 2014.