Bascelli's 15K shutout leads No. 2 Allegany over Mtn. Ridge, 6-0

Apr. 18—FROSTBURG — When Myles Bascelli had his no-hitter broken up by Brady Moran to lead off the sixth inning Wednesday, the Allegany right-hander didn't waver.

Bascelli came right back and struck out the side, part of his 15 punchouts, and he pitched around a Garrett Michaels single in the seventh to secure the shutout on just 93 pitches.

Caedon Wallace homered and drove in three runs to lead the Allegany offense, and the second-ranked Campers took advantage of 12 free passes to down Mountain Ridge, 6-0, for their seventh straight win.

"As good as I felt about our approach and how we hit the ball against Frankfort, I felt equally as bad today," Allegany head coach Jon Irons said. "Thank God for Myles Bascelli and him going out there and throwing the game that he did."

Allegany improved its record to 9-2 and remained perfect in Western Maryland Athletic Conference play at 4-0. Mountain Ridge is still searching for its first win, falling to 0-9 overall and 0-5 in the WestMAC.

The Campers racked up 14 hits their last time out in a 10-1 rout of No. 3 Frankfort on Monday, and, while they managed half that against Mountain Ridge, the Miners gave them a bevy of free baserunners.

Mountain Ridge pitching walked eight hitters and plunked four more Campers.

Allegany left the bases loaded three times and left 13 on base, but it didn't matter with Bascelli dealing.

The junior struck out the game's first six batters and allowed just three hits and walked one.

"He was very confident in his stuff, and that's something we've worked on a little bit over the years," Irons said, "having that confidence in how good he is and not being afraid to show it. He did a good job of that today."

Bascelli garnered swings and misses with his fastball at the top of the strike zone and fanned nine Miners looking, often with his heater dotted on the outside corner or at the knees.

He also used a breaking ball early in counts to keep hitters off balance.

"Alco played well," Mountain Ridge head coach Justin Cook said. "Bascelli was effective hitting the strike zone. We didn't put the ball in play enough and watched too many strikes go by."

Mountain Ridge ace Parker Ferraro, a hero on Fort Cumberland Post 13's American Legion state championship team last summer, didn't have his best stuff Wednesday and walked seven in three innings of work.

Allegany took advantage in the second frame when Landyn Ansel crossed on a wild pitch, and Wallace plated a pair with a single to left field to make it 4-0.

Wallace homered to dead center field to lead off the sixth, and the Campers tacked on another insurance run later in the inning when Jackson Resh stole home on a first-and-third play.

Bascelli helped his own cause in the first inning by belting a triple in the right-center gap; he came home on a wild pitch for the Campers' first run.

Bryce Madden went 2 for 4 and stole five bases, and Resh and Ansel doubled.

Michaels pitched well out of the bullpen for the Miners, allowing two runs on four hits in 3 1/3 innings.

With a rivalry game against an improved Fort Hill (6-7) team on Friday at 4:30 p.m. at the Hot Stove Complex ahead, Allegany has to be more focused, Irons said.

"Any time you play Fort Hill, it's a game you got to make sure you come locked in," he said. "I didn't feel like we were as focused when we showed up (Wednesday)."

Mountain Ridge, meanwhile, showed flashes of improvement against Allegany, particularly in the field where the Miners made just one error.

The Miners have a prime chance for their first win at Broadfording on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

"We're getting better as the season goes," Cook said. "It didn't start that way, but as the season is progressing, we're becoming a more well-rounded team. It's only a matter of time before we break out a little bit."

Alex Rychwalski is a sports reporter at the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal.