What UNC Greensboro transfer Bas Leyte's commitment means for Clemson basketball

Clemson basketball landed its third transfer portal commitment of the offseason Thursday. Bas Leyte, a graduate transfer from UNC Greensboro, announced his commitment to Brad Brownell and the Tigers via his Instagram.

Leyte, a native of the Netherlands, was second on his team in both points per game (9.5) and rebounds per game (6) this past season.

The 6-foot-10, 220-pound forward is the first big to commit to Clemson out of the portal. The Tigers have also landed commitments from former Air Force guard Jake Heidbreder and former NC State guard Jack Clark.

With the departure of backup center Ben Middlebrooks, who transferred to NC State this offseason, Clemson has been in need of a reserve big man. Star PJ Hall declared for the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility. Assuming he chooses to return to Clemson, the Tigers will need a big to play behind him. Leyte joins four forwards currently on the roster: Juniors Ian Schieffelin and Daniel Nauseef and sophomores Chauncey Wiggins and R.J. Godfrey.

The Tigers still have their eye on a big transfer portal target: Former Syracuse guard Joseph Girard III. Girard is deciding between Clemson and LSU, assuming he withdraws his name from the NBA Draft prior to the June 17 deadline. The graduate transfer averaged 16.4 points per game last season and never averaged fewer than 9 points per game in his four seasons at Syracuse.

Christina Long covers the Clemson Tigers for the Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network.

