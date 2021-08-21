Rublev profits from Medvedev meltdown, Barty to face Teichmann

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Andrey Rublev won a battle of top 10 Russians on Saturday, overhauling fading Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 to reach the final of the ATP and WTA Cincinnati Masters on Saturday.

World number seven Rublev had never won so much as a set in four previous losses to his compatriot, currently ranked second in the world and the top seed in the prestigious hardcourt tournament that serves as a tuneup for the US Open.

In the women's draw, world number one Ashleigh Barty reached her sixth final of the season with a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Angelique Kerber.

The top-seeded Aussie, who has led the rankings for the past 82 weeks, needed an hour and a quarter to move into Sunday's title match, surpassing her semi-final showing from 2019.

Barty will play for the trophy on Sunday against Swiss wild card Jil Teichmann -- who beat Czech fifth seed Karolina Pliskova 6-2, 6-4 to reach a fourth career final but her first at the elite Masters 1000 level.

The 24-year-old ranked 76th in the world owns 250-level trophies on clay from Palermo and Prague two years ago.

She needed 84 minutes to continue an outstanding week in which she beat Naomi Osaka in the third round and Olympic gold medallist compatriot Belinda Bencic in the quarters.

After beating fourth-ranked Pliskova she stands 4-0 this season against top 10 players.

Medvedev, who was seeking a Canada-US Masters double after lifting the title in Toronto at the weekend, required three separate medical timeouts during his loss to Rublev.

He received treatment on his left hand after he hit an on-court camera during a rally and also had treatment on his right forearm and right thigh during a match played in oppressive 31-degree (C) heat.

Rublev re-adjusted after losing the opening set, hung on during his opponent's injury dramas and heated discussion with the umpire on camera placement and finally got his chances in the concluding set after two and a quarter hours.

He'll play for the title against the winner of Saturday's second semi-final between second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and third-seeded Olympic champion Alexander Zverev.

"I don't know how I turned it around," Rublev said. "Every point was so tight, the match was so intense -- it was exactly like a chess game."

Rublev said he needed to choose his moments as he closed in on success.

"He won't ever give you a chance so I had to find the right time to make him run. "This win will give me confidence, knowing that I can compete against him, but I still have many things to improve."

- Barty powers through -

Against Kerber, Barty increased her lead in the series between multiple Grand Slam winners to 4-2 as she duplicated a Wimbledon semi-final victory from last month.

Barty produced a dozen aces and broke Kerber five times. Her 39 match wins this year nudged her one ahead of Aryna Sabalenka on the WTA list.

The top seed had to call upon some strategy to see her through to the win. The pair twice traded breaks in the second set, with Barty finally getting the deciding fifth break in the final game.

"It's been a nice week of building momentum," said Barty, who fired 29 winners to Kerber's 16. "To be in another match playing for a title is really exciting, really cool.

"I'm playing well at the moment, executing game plans well. I feel I'm moving well, and I've got control of the ball. That's all I can ask of myself."

Kerber said that, finally, she was out-played.

"She started playing really aggressive, and I was just trying to find my rhythm," the German said. "I tried to come back in the second set. "I had my chances, but she played really well in important moments and closed the match her way."

str/bb

Recommended Stories

  • Daniil Medvedev collides with TV camera during semi-final defeat

    Medvedev was a set up at the time of the incident.

  • No. 1 Barty defeats Krejcikova to reach semis in Cincinnati

    Barty hasn't lost a set yet this week.

  • Nadal out of US Open, ends season because of injured foot

    Nadal joins reigning U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem in missing the tournament as well as the rest of the 2021 season.

  • Nadal to miss US Open with season-ending foot injury

    Rafael Nadal will miss the US Open after announcing on Friday that he is ending his season because of an injury to his left foot that has troubled him since his defeat in the semi-finals at the French Open in June.

  • Open container

    The “honey deuce” is an odd cocktail to be the default drink of the U.S. Open. Odd, because it is missing any ingredient distinctively American.

  • Megan Ellison Asks $12.5 Million for Beverly Hills Rehab

    She was born with a double-dipped and diamond encrusted platinum spoon in her mouth, but software heiress Megan Ellison has nonetheless made a big name for herself in Hollywood as a prolific producer of artsy, critically acclaimed independent films. After her first film credit, as a boom operator in a 2005 short film written by […]

  • Turkmenistan lauds its first Olympic medalist

    Turkmenistan lauded its first Olympic medal winner at a lavish ceremony on Saturday where she was showered with gifts. Weightlifter Polina Guryeva, 21, lifted a total 217 kilograms in the 59-kilogram category to win silver at the Tokyo Games. It was the first Olympic medal for the gas-rich Central Asian country since it won independence in the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.

  • After Selling Custom Beverly Hills Home, Will Arnett Upgrades to $16.4 Million Modern Farmhouse

    Seems that one construction project was enough. Three months after Will Arnett sold his custom-built modular home for $8 million to actress Claire Holt (“The Vampire Diaries,” “The Originals”) and her private equity guru husband Andrew Joblon, the veteran actor/standup comic has eschewed building another house in favor of buying an all-new mansion built on […]

  • Girl, 4, lands potential world-record golden trout

    Caroline May Evans, 4, was all smiles after landing a gorgeous 2-pound golden trout recently in Wyoming, and her catch is up for world-record consideration.

  • Sha'Carri Richardson finishes ninth in 100m at Prefontaine Classic

    Sha'Carri Richardson finished ninth in the women's 100m at Prefontaine Classic behind Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson of Jamaica.

  • Iconic Celtics center Bill Russell selling his longtime home on Washington’s Mercer Island

    The impressive digs come with a special perk.

  • All In On Five: Do the Sky need Candace Parker to make a playoff push?

    The Sky have the most potential and the most question marks as the postseason looms. Plus, a Buzzer partnership, keep the Sparks at Staples, award races and what to watch.

  • Neymar cheers on skateboarders in Paris

    The skateboarders showcased their skills in front of a crowd of around 3,500 including Paris St Germain and Brazil forward, Neymar who was cheering on his friend and compatriot, Leticia Bufoni who won the women's competition.Japan's Aori Nishimura finished second with Charlotte Hym of France in third. All three competed at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.In the men's competition, American Trevor McClung claimed the title, beating Frenchmen Aurelien Giraud and Vincent Milou, who finished second and third respectively. Giraud and Milou also took part in the Olympics.Skateboarding made its Olympic debut in Tokyo earlier this month and it will feature again at the Paris 2024 Games.

  • Northern Trust: Rory McIlroy decides laying up the way to go on par 5s

    McIlroy attributed his insurmountable distance from the leaders to two things: slow starts and poor par 5s.

  • Emmy nominee Kathryn Hahn on the making of Agatha and what she really thinks of the WandaVision finale

    Disney+’s WandaVision told its grief-laden story with a trip through sitcom history, delighting fans of the comics, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Nick At Nite alike. But if series creator Jac Schaeffer had been inclined to use a sex-positive drama or bold comedy as the show’s framing device, the stroll down TV memory lane might have featured even more Kathryn Hahn (never a bad thing). The two-time Emmy nominee has starred in several inventive and provocative shows, including Transparent, I

  • Yankees' Andrew Velazquez on balancing fairytale vs. job: 'When I get here, it's about work'

    Over his last 13 major league games, Andrew Velazquez has shown up to a storybook situation. Then, he's had to focus on helping the Yankees win baseball games.

  • Cole pitches streaking Yanks past Twins; Sunday's game PPD

    Gerrit Cole struck out Josh Donaldson with the bases loaded to end the fifth inning and got through the sixth throwing shutout ball, and the New York Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins 7-1 Saturday for their season-high ninth straight win. Giancarlo Stanton had a two-run double during a five-run fifth and Luke Voit remained red hot as the Yankees moved to 21-5 since dropping three of four at Boston in late July. Bronx-raised Yankees infielder Andrew Velazquez hit his first career homer in the eighth inning, bringing his family in the stands to tears.

  • Grealish scores in home debut for Manchester City

    Gabriel Jesus' cross finds an unprepared Jack Grealish, but his unwitting effort hits the back of the Norwich City net to double Manchester City's lead in his home debut.

  • Jurgen Klopp slams Burnley’s physical play, referees after Liverpool win vs Burnley

    The Liverpool vs Burnley reaction was very interesting as both Jurgen Klopp and Sean Dyche had very different views of the game at Anfield.

  • Better Dividend Stock: Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer?

    Investors might think of several attributes when Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) are mentioned. Both J&J and Pfizer have been longtime favorites for income-seeking investors. Few stocks boast a dividend track record that surpasses that of Johnson & Johnson.