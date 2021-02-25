Barty party over in Australia amid doubts over top ranking

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ian Ransom
·3 min read
Australian Open
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Ian Ransom

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - An Australian summer of tennis that promised so much for Ash Barty has ended in disappointment with the local hero falling at the first hurdle of the Adelaide International a week after blowing a golden chance to win her home Grand Slam.

World number one Barty exited Memorial Drive on Wednesday after a 6-3 6-4 loss to Danielle Collins and took a defensive swipe at the Australian public for having unrealistic expectations of her.

"You know that there are no easy matches going into any tournament," Barty told local media.

"From an expectation of a public point of view, I think that (winning all the time) is their views and that's their opinions and they are 100% able to voice those.

"But I think from a playing perspective, it's about what do we expect from us as players and what do we bring to the court each day.

"And in the end, the result, it just is what it is, it's not always going to go your way. You can't win every single tennis match. But you can sure as hell approach it the right way."

Barty pulled out of her next planned stop in Qatar with a left leg injury, organisers said on Wednesday, but the Queenslander did not offer that as an excuse for losing to Collins.

Having led 3-1 in the first set and 4-1 in the second, Barty did offer a surprising explanation for losing to the American, who she beat in all three of their previous matches.

"The court was exceptionally quick, probably the quickest I have ever played in Australia, and it took some time to adjust," said Barty, who was given a wildcard into the tournament and gifted a first round bye.

"Danielle was able to control the centre of the court, control the baseline and hold court position.

"And on a very quick court that is vital and she was able to get first strike in on most occasions."

HIGH HOPES

Australians had high hopes Barty would end their 43-year wait for a home winner at Melbourne Park after she beat Garbine Muguruza in the final of the Yarra Valley Classic warm-up.

But despite being in the comparatively weaker half of the draw Barty was dumped out in the quarter-finals, ousted by Karolina Muchova after taking the first set 6-1.

While Naomi Osaka picked up her fourth Grand Slam title with victory at Melbourne Park, the 23-year-old remains second behind Barty in the world rankings due to a re-jig by the WTA after the 2020 season was suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barty has held the world number one ranking since September 2019, a period in which she has made one Grand Slam semi-final and skipped the French and U.S. Opens.

Tennis fans and pundits have criticised the rankings for being out of synch with reality.

Barty said in Adelaide she had not decided where she would next compete for points, though her statement about the Qatar Open indicated she was looking forward to competing at Miami next month.

"I will have that discussion with my team in the next day or so to work out as best we can what we will do moving forward," said the 24-year-old.

"Obviously it's an ever-changing world that we're living in now."

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Recommended Stories

  • No. 1 Barty loses at Adelaide International; Gauff into QFs

    Defending champion and No. 1-ranked Ash Barty lost in the second round of the Adelaide International on Wednesday, eliminated by Danielle Collins 6-3, 6-4. “The court was exceptionally quick, probably the quickest I’ve ever played in Australia and that took some time to adjust,” said Barty, who lost in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. A year ago, Barty beat Collins in the semifinals at the Adelaide International en route to the hard-court title.

  • Qantas posts huge loss, says no international flights until October

    Australian carrier Qantas reported on Thursday a US$5.5 billion plunge in revenue during the second half of 2020 and said international passenger flights would not resume until October as the pandemic continued to devastate the industry.

  • Analysis: Boeing alters course in speedy response to engine blowouts

    Two years ago, after a second fatal 737 MAX crash in five months, Boeing Co worked behind the scenes to urge aviation regulators not to ground the jet. Its efforts went as far as the White House, with Boeing's then-Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg calling former U.S. President Donald Trump to assure him the jet was safe. But Saturday's engine failure on a United Airlines 777, which produced jarring footage of an engine on fire and chunks of metal littering a Denver suburb - but no injuries - triggered a very different response inside Boeing.

  • The Tesla Model 3 May Retain Resale Value Better Than Any Other Vehicle

    The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model 3 was first released in 2017, with production ramping up in 2018. Tesla has been able to sell every Model 3 it produces in recent years, ending each quarter with more orders to fulfill. And due to the vehicle being new and popular, resale prices have been quite high. A new study by CarEdge that looks at vehicle resale value, says the Model 3 is trending toward being the best resale value car among over 300 vehicles the firm tracks. While the Model S has a pretty bad resale record, the Model 3 seems to be holding its value incredibly well, with a 2017 Model 3 retaining around 77% of its value, according to CarEdge. CarEdge is quick to point out that it normally waits for a vehicle to be in production for five years before releasing these results, and that the report represents a preview with all currently available data. If the trend holds, the Model 3 will be one of the least-depreciating vehicles on the market. This means it is holding its value as well as or better than some pickup trucks, which are notorious for retaining resale value. Benzinga's Take: So far at least, it seems this is in part to a supply issue. Tesla is still ramping up production and building multiple factories in different parts of the world. Since all Model 3 orders are filled, some people may look to used vehicles to meet the high demand, thus driving up used prices. Either way, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said Tesla vehicles are or will be appreciating assets due to the full self-driving hardware built into the vehicles. Photo courtesy of Tesla. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaA Tesla Owner Figures Out How Easy It Is To Break Into A Model YTesla Solar Roof May Be Available In Canada, Europe Later This Year© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Injured Barty withdraws from Qatar Open

    Barty's decision comes after being knocked out of the Adelaide International on Wednesday, losing 6-3 6-4 to American Danielle Collins in the second round. The 24-year-old Australian was struggling with a left thigh strain throughout the Australian Open, where she bowed out in the quarter-finals last week. "Unfortunately I have withdrawn from the Qatar Total Open with a left leg injury," Barty said.

  • Original 9, Hewitt in Tennis Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021

    Billie Jean King and the other members of the Original 9 who laid the groundwork for the women’s professional tour are the first group elected together to the International Tennis Hall of Fame, joining Lleyton Hewitt and Dennis Van der Meer in the Class of 2021. In results announced Wednesday, Hewitt was the only one of five nominees in the Player Category who was voted in. “When you are competing, you’re so focused on training and your results that week or that year, you don’t really look ahead to something like this,” Hewitt said.

  • ‘National Parks’: Gerardo Celasco Joins ABC Drama Pilot

    EXCLUSIVE: Gerardo Celasco (Next) has been cast as a lead opposite Billy Campbell and Angel Parker in National Parks, ABC’s drama pilot co-written and executive produced by Yellowstone star Kevin Costner. The project hails from Costner’s Territory Pictures Entertainment, 20th Television and A+E Studios. Co-written by Costner, Aaron Helbing and Jon Baird and to be […]

  • Delivery Driver Stays With Couple for 5 Days After Getting Stuck in Their Driveway During Texas Storm

    On Valentine’s Day, delivery driver Chelsea Timmons found herself stranded in Austin amid the brutal winter storm that left a good chunk of Texas without power.

  • Peyton Manning gives his thoughts on Trevor Lawrence as the NFL awaits

    The Hall of Fame quarterback knows what it takes to be successful in the NFL, and he likes the game of the likely first overall pick.

  • Canadiens fire Claude Julien, place interim tag on Dominique Ducharme

    The Montreal Canadiens have made a change at coach after consecutive losses to the Ottawa Senators.

  • Woods crash casts long shadow at WGC Workday in Florida

    Rory McIlroy says he expects an elite field to be dialed in for the World Golf Championships Workday Championship despite the shadow cast by the serious car accident involving Tiger Woods on Tuesday.

  • Kendrick Perkins: 'I just don't see Kemba Walker fitting in' with Celtics anymore

    After Tuesday night's loss to the Mavericks, Kendrick Perkins says he isn't quite sure where Kemba Walker fits in on the Celtics roster anymore and suggests Boston should trade their veteran point guard.

  • Analysis: As bond selloff gets real, policymakers face fresh headache

    Inflation-adjusted government bond yields are rising and so is pressure on Fed and ECB policymakers to somehow tamp down the increase before it wrecks the economic recovery they have carefully nurtured with enormous amounts of money-printing. Sovereign yields have risen this year as prospects for U.S. fiscal stimulus and the COVID-19 vaccine rollout lifts growth and inflation prospects, a move that's now spilled over into so-called real yields -- borrowing costs adjusted for inflation. Stock markets until recently shrugged off the bond selloff, possibly viewing it as a reassuring sign of economic improvement.

  • Harper's Bazaar who? Meg Thee Stallion back in her hot girl element as Regina George

    Rapper Megan Thee Stallion went full Queen Bee Regina George for a new Coach ad inspired by the 2004 cult-classic movie 'Mean Girls.'

  • 4 lessons the Texans need to learn from the Bill O’Brien era

    The Houston Texans may have underachieved in the Bill O'Brien era, but here are four lessons they can learn from the experience.

  • Ex-Marine from NC accused of killing wife is shot while beating trans woman, PA cops say

    He was released from prison in 2019, records show.

  • How Princess Eugenie's royal baby photo compares to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's

    Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank broke from royal tradition by having their midwife take the photo.

  • Annika is back on LPGA Tour, just not for very long

    Annika Sorenstam smiled and began shaking her head before she heard the rest of the question, already aware what others might think about one of the LPGA Tour's most dominant players returning to competition after 12 years. “I figured I just need some tournament rounds,” she said.

  • John Clayton: Titans among 3 teams in contention for J.J. Watt

    The Titans have been in contact with Watt's camp since he became a free agent.

  • Bruce Arians: Tom Brady expected to be sidelined until June after knee surgery

    Will Brady's knee impact his preparation for next season?