Bartow's Daniel Thompson overcomes challenge; Bartow goes down in semifinals

ORLANDO — There was an overload in Bartow guard Daniel Thompson’s mind. But he arduously worked to correct that hurdle ahead of the 2023-24 basketball season, and he left it all on the court in the FHSAA Class 6A Regional Semifinals Tuesday at Orlando Edgewater High School.

Thompson, a senior, scored a team-high 17 points in the contest. But no point was bigger than the 3 he attempted with the score 56-52 with 31.9 seconds left in the game. It caromed around the rim before Edgewater was able to corral the ball. In the end, Edgewater won 58-52.

In a game that was really decided by free throws and the lack of pace to the game ― No. 1 seed Edgewater won the free throw advantage thanks to 28 (28-37) made free throws vs. No. 5 seed Bartow’s 11 (11-19) ― Bartow worked back into the game, getting the score to 55-52 with 40.7 seconds despite the 10 that Edgewater’s Myles Mayfield scored in the fourth, which was a compilation of and-ones and easy drives to the hoop.

But Bartow’s season came to an end despite Thompson leading the way.

“We came out, (and) I feel like we could have played better," Thompson said. "We really didn’t execute the game plan. It was just little things that coach said about certain players to do: take away left on certain players, and different tendencies, and we just didn’t complete that. I feel like we were coming back, but we put ourselves in a whole in too deep. And the free throws played a big part.”

Bartow head coach Terrence McGriff said the game was lost early on because of Edgewater's rebounding, among other key factors.

“I don’t think the game was lost in the pivotal plays down the stretch," McGriff said. "The things we needed to do, get them out of the paint, we didn’t do it. Rebound the ball; we didn’t do it. Not consistent. And playing together on offense; we didn’t do it. So, we talked about those things before the game, and couldn’t do those things. And so, you give the other team credit, and that’s how they won the game. … we didn’t accomplish any (of our goals).”

But Thompson conquered his goal, which was overcoming overcomplicating the game of basketball. This mentality was derived from the feeling of not wanting to make the big mistake in fear of being taken out the game or having his minutes reduced.

Thompson said he was able to get over that fear because coaches trusted in him more, and he was able to keep Jesus Christ first, which was instilled in him at a very young age.

As the season went on, Thompson felt more free on the court, and he ended up being the third-leading scorer on the team: Thompson averaged 7.9 points a game, while senior small forward Jayson Williams averaged 8.6 and senior small forward Rickjerlin Senior Feliz put up 9.9.

“Jesus played a big part knowing who I am. … I feel like that’s the moment that made me realize just to have fun, just relax," `Thompson said.

But it hasn’t always been a relaxing season for Bartow. At one point, the Yellow Jackets were 8-8. Bartow ended up winning 12 of 13 down the stretch through the districts and regionals.

“I’m proud of the effort of the guys to be 8-8 and come all the way back and win a game in the semifinals. I’m proud of the three or four years they’ve played at Bartow," McGriff said.

McGriff said this team was able to come all the way back because the Bartow way is built on family, which has been a staple in his coaching years: McGriff has won three state titles in his 19 years.

Next year, nine seniors will move on, but he said he expects Bartow (20-10) to carry on tradition.

“We’re always going to have a good team. We’re the Yellow Jackets," McGriff said.

