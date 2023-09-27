How Bartow football's brotherhood, chemistry and workout regimen has led to unblemished 2023

First-year head coach Tyler Eden knew in the very beginning of the season that his Bartow High School football team would be a cohesive unit based on the history his current group has already experienced.

Several seniors made the choice to come back and play at Bartow in 2023 because of their days of competing with and against each other in the Bartow Youth Football 555 league. The good vibes and brotherhood have rubbed off on each other to the point that the team now holds an unblemished 5-0 record. Bartow has now beaten Martin County 23-7, Kathleen 25-0, Golden Gate 24-13, Ridge Community 45-14 and Auburndale 14-6, and they now hold one of the two perfect records in Polk County.

"Bartow has a rich tradition of students and student-athletes, (and) if kids decide to stay home, then Bartow is at an advantage just because they have great youth programs. And with the group of seniors that we have and making that decision to come back and play with each other obviously was a blessing to me and my staff and it helps," Eden said. "The nice ... part about how it worked out here was a lot of kids did play with each other, they do know each other (and) they do have that relationship to where they can hold each other accountable (and) push each other. It's really playing for your brother. ... I think it's a direct correlation of why we are seeing success."

A microcosm on how this brotherhood is playing out was on full display in the game against Golden Gate ― a team that is one of the very best in the state. There was a play in which a defensive lineman stripped Bartow senior quarterback Kaleef Valentine before returning it for a 91-yard touchdown.

Many of the same players who Valentine played with amid his days as a 555 league football player got on his case. But Valentine didn't bat an eye and took it on the chin because, to him, those players are like brothers. But there was a deeper reason for that.

"In that moment, everything could have fallen apart, and a lot of teams would have folded and maybe this team in the past would have folded, but I think a big part of having those guys who are passionate and do have that relationship, we can push them really hard."

This kind of relationship between the players and the process the Bartow coaching staff puts them through led to Valentine eventually throwing a game-winning touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Janius Taylor, who was one of the players doing his due diligence when Valentine was going through some struggles. That touchdown pass resulted in Bartow being 3-0 at the time.

"It actually feels good because when everybody was kind of blaming me, those two guys had my back saying it wasn't my fault, and saying, 'He did what he was supposed to do,' so I really appreciate them for having my back," Valentine said.

These student-athletes are taking advantage of a tool they consistently use throughout the season: Eden has implemented a workout regimen called the circuit of champions, which he gleaned from former Bartow head coach Danny Smith, the last Bartow head coach to win a state championship (1996).

Essentially, what players do amid the week are running through the sandpit, scampering through ropes, doing bear crawls, hitting the sled, among other tactics. And players are doing that in groups in two-minute intervals, partaking in as much as they can before rotating to the next station.

"I think when you combine the ability to hold people accountable and have that relationship with the training that they've been going through, then you of course we get positive results," Eden said. "We talk about building a championship winning culture and they're starting to get it which is awesome to see."

Eden, who previously coached as an offensive coordinator at University School in Ohio and Davenport High School as an offensive coordinator following a successful stint as a Division II football player at Lake Erie College in Ohio, said he is ready to continue to use this brotherhood for the greater good as the season rolls on.

Bartow (5-0) will next play Winter Haven (2-2) 7:30 p.m. at home.

