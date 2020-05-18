Bartolo Colon wants to pitch one more season in MLB, and even has a preferred team in mind

Bartolo Colon isn’t done just yet. Though he will turn 47 on May 24, Colon still wants to play one more season in Major League Baseball, according to Marly Rivera of ESPN.

Colon even knows what team he would like to join. That would be the New York Mets, where Colon played from 2014 to 2016.

Colon said he appreciated how the Mets treated him during those seasons, according to Rivera.

"That Mets team was really something special," he said. "I've played with 10 teams, but with the Mets, the way all those players treated me, how that entire franchise treated me, from the front office to the kitchen staff, it was amazing. And Mets fans are the best. In the beginning, when they laughed at me every time my helmet fell off, at first I felt uncomfortable. But when I saw how much the fans enjoyed it, I asked for a bigger batting helmet so that it would fall more because it was so much fun for them!" He added: "If it was up to me, I would retire with the Mets. I would like my career to end in New York."

While Colon wants to keep playing, getting back to the majors won’t be easy. Colon last pitched in the majors in 2018. He posted a 5.78 ERA over 146 1/3 innings with the Texas Rangers that season. He was unable to find a team in 2019.

Given that, it’s going to be difficult for Colon to latch on with a team in 2020. There’s not much interest in a 47-year-old pitcher, especially one who didn’t pitch in the majors last season.

If there’s a team that makes sense for Colon, though, it could be the Mets. The team is set in the rotation after signing both Rick Porcello and Michael Wacha in the offseason, but Colon is a huge fan favorite.

Even if he doesn’t play a huge role, Mets fans would go wild to see the man known as “Big Sexy” get one more start with the team.

