Could one last year in the big leagues be in the cards for former Mets pitcher Bartolo Colon?

Alex Smith
·1 min read
Bartolo Colon in San Diego
Bartolo Colon in San Diego

Bartolo Colon hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since 2018, but he’s not giving up on one last shot in the bigs.

In a video tweeted out by Hector Gomez, the 47-year-old Colon is seen pitching off of a bullpen mound, showing his typical pinpoint control.

“Bartolo Colon wants to play one more year in the MLB and retire with the Mets,” Gomez captioned the video.

Colon last pitched in 2018 with the Texas Rangers, posting a 5.78 ERA with 81 strikeouts in 146.1 innings, though he did allow 32 home runs.

The right-hander has pitched with 11 different teams over the course of his 21-year big-league career, and while he won a Cy Young with the Angels in 2005, he’s likely remembered most fondly for his three years with the Mets from 2014-16, when he won 44 games over three seasons and pitched to a 3.90 ERA and 3.79 FIP. Colon was a solid piece of the Mets’ rotation in 2015, as the team went on to their first World Series appearance since 2000.

The current Mets have Jacob deGrom and Marcus Stroman at the top of their rotation, and they’ll eventually get Noah Syndergaard back from Tommy John surgery, but aside from David Peterson, there are question marks in the backend of the rotation.

Sandy Alderson, with new owner Steve Cohen at the helm, could look to bring in a big-name piece like Trevor Bauer or perhaps even trade for Blake Snell, but if the Mets choose to go a different route with the rotation, perhaps a return for Colon isn’t that far-fetched.

