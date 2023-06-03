Bartolo Colón to be honored at retirement ceremony before Mets-Angels game in August

Bartolo Colón will get a proper MLB sendoff in August, almost a year after Colón announced his intention to retire from baseball, according to baseball insider Héctor Gómez,

Colón, who turned 50 in April, will reportedly be honored at a ceremony at Citi Field before an Aug. 26 game between the New York Mets and Los Angeles Angels. He pitched four years with the Angels from 2004-2007 and three years with the Mets from 2014-2016. Colón's career spanned 21 years and 11 different clubs.

He last saw MLB action in 2018 for the Texas Rangers, where he pitched 146.1 innings with a 5.78 ERA, 1.346 WHIP and 81 strikeouts. Colón has a career ERA of 4.12, WHIP of 1.312 and 2,535 career strikeouts. He made four All-Stars and was the 2005 Cy Young winner, his second with the Angels, after Colón led MLB with 21 wins.

Bartolo Colón returned to Citi Field on the seven-year anniversary of his iconic home run. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

But perhaps Colón was most known for his first and only career home run. He smacked a dinger over left field in a 2016 game for the Mets against the Padres.

Happy 50th birthday, Bartolo Colón!



Bartolo is still the oldest player in AL/NL history to hit their first home run! pic.twitter.com/KbsY0KGbUg — MLB Vault (@MLBVault) May 24, 2023

Although he's been out of MLB action for some time, Colón pitched 3.2 innings for Águilas Cibaeñas of the Dominican Professional Baseball League from 2018-2019 as well as 61.1 innings for Acereros de Monclova of the Mexican League in 2021. He also threw out the first pitch at the Mets' May 7 game against the Rockies on the seven-year anniversary of his iconic home run.