Bartolo Colon has now pitched to Cody Bellinger and Cody's father

Bartolo Colon, 44, has spent an astounding two decades pitching in Major League Baseball. Due to this longevity, Colon now faces the amusing reality of pitching to a second generation of major league talent.

On Monday night at Dodger Stadium, Bartolo took the hill for the Minnesota Twins and faced 22-year-old Cody Bellinger in the bottom of the second inning. The burly right-hander induced a lazy fly ball to left field on an 88 mph two-seam fastball with the power-hitting phenom looking visibly frustrated by the outcome. In Bellinger’s second at-bat against Colon, he fell to a similar fate by flying out to right field.

Colon pitched five solid frames of three-run ball and departed with a no-decision. After struggling against the sage veteran, Bellinger smashed a three-run dinger in the eighth inning propelling the Dodgers to a come-from-behind 6-4 victory.

Bellinger can take some solace in the fact that Colon also mystified his father back in the day. On Sept. 18, 2000, the then Cleveland Indians ace threw a one hit shutout with 13 strikeouts against the New York Yankees. One of the Yankee hitters who faced Colon on this night was Clay Bellinger, and like his son 17 years later he went 0-for-2.





Colon has struggled this year, but said Monday night that he has no plans to retire at the end of the season.

“The promise was that I’m going to pitch until I’m 45,” he said. “I have to make that happen. Next year could be the year, but I have to make the promise come true for my mom.”