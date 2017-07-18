Bartolo Colon will debut for the Twins tonight

The Twins announced a few roster moves on Tuesday. Starter Bartolo Colon was recalled from Triple-A Rochester to start against the Yankees at Target Field. Reliever Craig Breslow was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list. Phil Hughes went on the 60-day disabled list with a reoccurrence of thoracic outlet syndrome symptoms. First baseman Kennys Vargas was optioned to Rochester.

Colon, 44, signed a minor league deal with the Twins earlier this month shortly after the Braves released him. In 13 starts with the Braves, the veteran right-hander went 2-8 with an 8.14 ERA and a 42/20 K/BB ratio in 63 innings. Unfortunately for us viewers, Colon won’t be batting tonight.

Colon made one start at Triple-A, giving up four runs in four hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings.

When Colon takes the hill for the Twins, he will have pitched for his 10th major league team.

