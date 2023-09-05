Bartlett football's Geron Johnson rushes for 274 yards, highlights boys athlete of the week poll

Jordan Bell, Munford: Bell had 183 total yards with two total touchdowns in the Cougars’ 25-20 win over Melrose on Friday night.

Martez Carter, Collierville: Carter had 125 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the Dragons’ 38-35 loss to Bartlett on Friday night.

Seth Dennie, St. Bendict: Dennie had 234 rushing yards and a touchdown in the Eagles’ 30-24 win over Westwood.

Geron Johnson, Bartlett: Johnson rushed for 274 yards and four touchdowns in the Panthers’ 38-35 win over Collierville, Friday night.

Malik Jones, Westwood: Jones had four catches for 76 yards and three touchdowns in the Longhorns’ 30-24 loss to St. Benedict.

Pierce Rodgers, Bartlett: Rodgers was 5-for-5 on extra points with a game-winning, 32-yard field goal to help the Panthers defeat Collierville 38-35 last week.

Marty Stevens, White Station: Stevens had two total touchdowns in the Spartans’ 24-12 win over Cordova last week.

Christopher Talley, Whitehaven: Talley had 200 all-purpose yards with four total touchdowns in the Tigers’ 50-7 win over Arlington.

Cordero Walker, Germantown: Walker had 116 rushing yards and a touchdown in the Red Devils’ 14-13 win over Houston. He also had 124 passing yards.

Josh Wright, FACS: Wright had 11 tackles and a rushing touchdown in the Crusaders’ 19-14 win over West Carroll.

