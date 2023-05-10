Bartlett football hires Haywood County's Chris Smith as next coach

Bartlett High School has found its new football coach.

The school announced Chris Smith as its next football coach Wednesday afternoon in a press release after Lance Tucker announced his resignation last month.

Smith coached at Haywood County High School the last four seasons and coached at Germantown for four years before that.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: TSSAA football: Bartlett hires Haywood County's Chris Smith as coach