These Bartlesville-area quarterbacks are ready for their debut in Friday scrimmages

Few football moments generate more enigmatic enthusiasm than the debut of a quarterback as a starter.

Will he display flashes of greatness? Will he be swallowed up by the pressure of the moment? How well will he make his reads? What will be his percentage in making the best decision? Will he deliver the 'skin with accuracy and authority?

There's no shortcut around the seminal demands of that lonely ordeal. Every quarterback that ever played the game has been through it, including Sammy Baugh, Johnny Unitas, Terry Bradshaw, Brett Favre and Patrick Mahomes.

Ryder Muninger is on the verge of his baptism of fire. The Dewey High sophomore has invested the last nine months for the moment when he steps on the field to lead the offense in Friday night's scrimmage at Claremore-Sequoyah.

Dewey's Caleb Whitson, No. 3, and Dallas Mullikin, No. 2, break up a pass during a game on Oct. 22, 2021, vs. Rejoice Christian.

No, it won't be a regular season game, but, it still will have all the intensity of a playoff contest, embodying the feel and adrenaline of hat-on-hat, pass rush and trying to defeat jackal-like defensive backs.

"I'd like to see him play a clean game," Dewey Bulldogger head football coach Ryan Richardson said about his hopes Friday for the 6-foot-2 Muninger. "I'd like to see him protect the ball, make the right reads and get the all out of his hands cleanly. I don't want him to get out there and ad-libbing too much."

Even though Dewey will introduce a new field general, his name is familiar to Dogger fans. His older brother Trent Muninger started for Dewey for parts of the 2020 and 2021 seasons and owned the position full-time in 2022.

"They're different players," Richardson said about the superb Muninger siblings. "Trent had such good straight-line speed at 4.5 or 4.6 in the 40. Ryder is more of a pocket passer. … So far he's been really sharp. Ryder is a highly intelligent young man. … He'll get better. He can throw it now from the hash to the other sideline."

Another focal point of attention Friday will be Dewey's rebuilt running back rotation, led by Evan Propper and Caleb Whitson. Propper experienced some limited touches last year at running back and Whitson is back after having sat out his junior season along with twin brother, Alex — he's also back and expected to be another key component.

Caleb Whitson "played as a sophomore so he has varsity experience. He started at cornerback as a sophomore," said Richardson. "He won't be new to the bright lights."

The Dewey receiver crew includes three players taller than six-foot and should provide Muninger with some towering targets.

Claremore-Sequoyah should offer a gritty measuring stick. The Eagles last year advanced to the Class 2A state semifinals.

"They're a good test," Richardson said, adding that Dewey and Claremore-Sequoyah will be part of the same district for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Other signal-caller debuts

Dewey isn't the only area team throwing a new starting quarterback into the belly of the beast in scrimmage action this weekend.

Pawhuska quarterback: The Huskies bid goodbye to two-year starter Todd Drummond (University of South Dakota), who had replaced his older brother Bryce Drummond (Oklahoma State), a three-year starter. For the first time in his six seasons at Pawhuska, coach Matt Hennesy won't be sending signals into a Drummond. Hennesy is trying to choose between Canyon Hindman and Deacon Hendren. In fact, Hennesy's game plan could feature packages for both players at quarterback. "Whether Canyon wins it or not, we'll have so many packages involving Deacon. … He makes things happen," Hennesy said.

Barnsdall quarterback: Following the loss by injury of talented two-year starter Mav Lanphear, Panther head coach has been looking at Braden Byers and Lincoln Gott as his potential new starter. Byers performed well in a brief quarterback stint last year, but also is the team's returning leading receiver. Gott brings big size (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) and toughness to the mix. They will be well-tested in Friday's scrimmage against Wesleyan Christian.

Caney Valley quarterback: Sophomore Noah Mitchell and senior Zack Ketchum are the two main options to replace four-year starter Zak "Curly" Wallis. Head coach Steve Mitchell has praised Noah's passing ability and experience as a JV quarterback. Coach Mitchell likes Ketchum's athletic gifts and his leadership as a senior. Both potential hike masters should see some healthy reps in Friday's home scrimmage.

Going into this weekend's scrimmages, other area teams appear set at first-string quarterback: Bartlesville (Nate Neal), Wesleyan Christian School (Tyrel Cloud), Copan (Kane Foreman), Nowata (Treaver Emberson), Oklahoma Union (Connor Pierce) and Caney Valley (Kan.) (Garrett Watson).

