Bart Starr sent Brett Favre letters after every game

Much has been made about the relationship between current Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former Packers quarterback Bart Starr. Starr also had a special relationship with former Packers quarterback Brett Favre.

Favre told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Tuesday that, after every game, he’d receive a letter from Starr.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I think the thing that kind of tells you a lot about what type of guy he is, there wasn’t a game that I didn’t get a letter from him, whether it be complimenting me on how I played or the fact that we won, or ‘keep your chin up, it will get better,'” Favre said. “I mean, you think about the games that I played, that’s a lot of games. To get a personal note from Bart each and every time, I’m not gonna lie, it made me feel pretty special.”

In 2016, Starr’s wife, Cherry, said that the two men had a memorable moment when Favre’s jersey was retired.

“He looked up at Brett, and Brett looked down at him, he looked up and he said, ‘I love you, Brett,'” Cherry Starr said, via the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s website. “And Brett looked down with tears in his eyes and said, ‘I love you too, Bart.’ It was the sweetest moment.”

The Packers didn’t have a franchise-type quarterback between Starr and Favre, and the team’s results proved it.