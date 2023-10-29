Bart Scott, Willie Colon and crew react to Jets wild OT win over the Giants | Jets Post Game Live

Starting quarterback Daniel Jones remained sidelined for a third straight week.
Kirk Cousins was one of five starting quarterbacks to be ruled out with an injury in the early wave of games on Sunday.
It doesn't much matter who's playing quarterback for the Steelers, whose offense continues to struggle to move the ball.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. 49ers game.
Receiver A.J. Brown now owns the record for most consecutive games with 125 receiving yards or more.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
The 49ers will have to muddle through Week 8 without Brock Purdy.
Fitzpatrick sustained the non-contact injury in the first quarter.
The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to the tight confines of Martinsville to whittle the playoff field from eight to four Sunday.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don looks at every game in the Week 8 slate and provides his lineup advice for every matchup.
The penalty came on AIr Force's go-ahead TD drive in the Falcons' 30-13 win.
Armenta kicked three extra points in the team's 40-14 win over Arkansas Pine-Bluff.
Shedeur Sanders was sacked seven times in the 28-16 loss.
After a wild day of surprises and many near-upsets, we have a little more clarity ahead of the first College Football Playoff rankings show.
Coaches getting mad about anyone who makes light of their program is the new trend, apparently.
Gabriel Moreno struck first with a solo home run in the fourth. The Diamondbacks kept adding on from there.
It was a Saturday to forget for some college football juggernauts.