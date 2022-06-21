Bart Scott shares why he preferred to face Tom Brady over Peyton Manning

Bart Scott remains one of the New England Patriots and Tom Brady’s biggest detractors — even after all these years of success.

The retired New York Jets linebacker and ESPN analyst has always been hesitant to give credit to his longtime rival, the Patriots. And so it should come as little surprise that Scott issued the following take on ESPN Radio on Monday.

Scott explained why he preferred facing Brady over Peyton Manning, the NFL’s other generational talent who entered the NFL at about the same time.

“I’d rather go against Tom Brady every day of the week. I believe that’s how everybody feels,” Scott said. “I lost as a No. 1 seed to Peyton Manning with the Baltimore Ravens. Peyton Manning gives you a different set of anxiety. With Tom Brady, it was more about Bill Belichick and the entire team, the execution and them having a game plan. But something in the first quarter meant something totally different in the second.”

.@BartScott57 talks about the difference between playing Tom Brady vs Peyton Manning: "I'd rather play against Tom Brady every day of the week than go against Peyton Manning!" pic.twitter.com/aq2ZVE3JuZ — ESPN Radio (@ESPNRadio) June 16, 2022

Scott and his teams were 2-8 against the Patriots. He was 2-4 in his appearances against the Indianapolis Colts.

