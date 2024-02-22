Bart Scott rips Giants’ Joe Schoen: ‘Treating Saquon Barkley like a sidepiece’

With free agency around the corner, star running back Saquon Barkley’s future with the New York Giants is in serious question.

Barkley, of course, received the franchise tag last year after failing to get a long-term contract done with Big Blue. He took a slightly better deal (based on incentives that weren’t reached) instead of holding out last offseason during training camp.

Now, a year later, the Giants and Barkley are back in the same position.

ESPN radio host and television personality, Bart Scott, weighed on the Barkley situation and took aim at the Giants and general manager Joe Schoen.

“Joe Schoen needs to just tell Saquon, ‘Listen, man, we just not that into you.’ You’re out here treating Saquon like a sidepiece,” Scott said on ESPN’s Get Up. “They give him just enough to make him satisfied.”

Co-host Kimberley A. Martin agreed.

“That’s a great analogy. It is, unfortunately,” Martin said.

Scott’s criticism of Schoen may be a little harsh considering Barkley’s injury history at age 27 and the shelf-life of a running back in today’s NFL.

At this point, it seems unlikely the Giants will use the franchise tag on Barkley for the second straight year. Despite the difference Barkley makes on the field, the running back position just doesn’t warrant the large-money contracts compared to other positions.

Barkley’s career was surrounded by controversy from the moment he was drafted second overall back in 2018 — higher than many believe any running back should be selected.

Certainly, there is mutual interest between the team and Barkley. However, he may be able to get a better deal elsewhere and only time will tell if Barkley will remain a Giant for the 2024 season and beyond.

