Bart Scott questions Jerod Mayo's head coaching candidacy

Former Patriots rival questions Jerod Mayo's head coaching candidacy originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bart Scott is no stranger to taking shots directed at the New England Patriots, especially head coach Bill Belichick.

But the former Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets linebacker, now with ESPN Radio, expanded his horizons to include inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo -- specifically his qualifications to lead a team during the NFL coaching carousel, which has seen Mayo linked to numerous job openings.

Scott, who went 3-8 in 11 career games against the Patriots, took issue with Mayo's candidacy in two areas.

"I don't get that one," Scott said of Mayo during the first hour of Bart & Hahn on Tuesday. "I think we give too much credit to these Bill Belichick assistants."

Hard to argue with Scott there. The seven Belichick assistants in New England who've gone on to become head coaches elsewhere in the NFL have compiled a ghastly 175-252-1 record (.410 winning percentage).

Romeo Crennel, Eric Mangini, Josh McDaniels, Matt Patricia, Joe Judge and Brian Flores -- the latter two of whom were fired at the end of the 2021 season by the New York Giants and Miami Dolphins, respectively -- all finished with losing records in their post-Foxboro stops, although it is fair to question whether or not Flores (24-25, including 4-2 vs. the Patriots) deserved to be fired by Miami. Only Bill O'Brien, who finished 52-48 with the Houston Texans, has had a winning record as a head coach away from the Patriots.

Scott also argued that there are more deserving candidates who've put in more time as assistants, such as Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy or a pair of Tampa Bay Buccaneers coordinators in Todd Bowles and Byron Leftwich.

"I think he'd be skipping the line in front of so many qualified people," Scott said, later adding Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

There's certainly something to be said for Bieniemy, who has been an NFL assistant for 14 seasons and a college assistant for seven, but Leftwich has only been in coaching two years longer than Mayo while both Bowles and Frazier have already had head coaching stints, each finishing with a losing record.

Mayo, who turns 36 next month, would be younger than any current NFL head coach except for Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams, who turns 36 next week.

Many current coaches in the NFL, McVay included, have seen a meteoric rise through the ranks to become a head coach without putting in the time Scott is referring to. Mayo certainly shouldn't be disqualified from any coaching conversation based on that alone.

What Mayo's candidacy could come down to is just how much involvement he's had with the Patriots on defense over the last several seasons, an area where there seems to be too many cooks in the kitchen.

Beyond that? Feels like Scott is just ruffling feathers in New England again.

Mayo has completed interviews with a pair of AFC West teams in the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders, and has also been linked to Houston's opening.