Bart Scott: NFL teams need tough guys, Ravens always had a couple players with felonies

Former Ravens linebacker Bart Scott says that NFL teams need players with off-field character issues if they want to be tough, and he used his own former team as a prime example.

Scott, working the NFL draft on ESPN Radio, applauded the Packers for drafting Devonte Wyatt even though he was charged in 2020 with misdemeanor criminal trespass for allegedly kicking the door of a woman he had lived with.

“They need to get tough up the middle,” Scott said, via Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. “I know Wyatt may have some off-the-field issues, but you have to get some tough guys. Everybody can’t be choir boys. When I was with the Ravens, we had to make sure that we had at least two people on the team with a couple felonies, just to make sure our street cred was right, when we had to go into these back alleys and have some of these dog fights.”

Scott said he loved the Ravens’ bad reputation, noting that his Baltimore teammates Ray Lewis (who wore No. 52) and Jamal Lewis (who wore No. 31) both pleaded guilty to crimes during their Ravens careers, while Terrell Suggs was charged with felony aggravated assault, although he was later acquitted.

“Listen: The funniest sign I’ve ever seen in my life was ’52 + 31 = 10 to 20.’ It was Ray Lewis plus Jamal Lewis equals 10 to 20 in prison,” Scott said. “Terrell Suggs beat a dude with a stop sign coming out of Arizona State.”

Scott provided an interesting perspective, although one the Ravens and the NFL probably would have preferred to keep off the draft broadcast.

