Bart Scott on keys for Mike White vs Colts defense, how to stop Jonathan Taylor | Jets Game Plan
On Jets Game Plan, Bart Scott and SNY Jets Reporter Jeane Coakley discuss how Mike White and the New York Jets offense can exploit the Indianapolis Colts defense. Scott dives into how the Jets defense can try and contain Colts RB Jonathan Taylor. Watch more Jets Game Plan: https://sny.tv/shows/jets-game-plan About Jets Game Plan: Jets Game Plan with Jeané Coakley and Bart Scott provides an insider’s view of the team’s upcoming matchup with exclusive access, interviews and team breakdowns.