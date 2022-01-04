Peter King questions Bart Scott's criticism of Bengals, use of 'we' discussing Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) calls a play at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter during a Week 16 NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

NFL analyst and former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Bart Scott suggested on ESPN's "Get Up" last week that the Baltimore Ravens will be looking to target Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow during future meetings between the two teams after Burrow finished a Week 17 win against their AFC North rival with a career-best 525 passing yards, including a 52-yard pass to running back Joe Mixon with less than two minutes remaining.

Scott played for the Ravens from 2002 to 2008, the majority of his 11-season NFL career.

"This dude beat Shane Falco and the replacement players first of all. This dude wasn't playing against the Baltimore Ravens," Scott said of Burrow on "Get Up." "And listen, I've seen this movie (in Cincinnati) before, right? ... But listen there's a culture in Baltimore. Listen, the last thing you ever want to do is poke the bear. OK, you're on a team that nobody had expectations for and you won a game. You beat them twice. Congratulations. You know what you won for your win? You won a lifetime career ass-kicking from the Baltimore Ravens. Because guess what? Our rival is the Pittsburgh Steelers. And listen - it's the way we go about it. Zac Taylor - you're involved in this too. Right? You want to sit up there, you want to run the score up. You won't get the benefit of the doubt. And listen, I guarantee you - it's called 'red dot.' And every Raven and former Raven understands what the 'red dot' means. ... You ain't no tough guys. You will not get the benefit of the doubt. I guarantee you he will not last long in this division. They're gonna make sure they become headhunters whenever they go against them. He's gonna get the rib shot. He's gonna get the neck shot. He's gonna get the tackle-his-arms-make-his-head-bounce-off-the-ground shot. He's getting all of that. ... It's a culture. It's a culture. The (Ravens have) still got killers. In Cincinnati, they've got nice athletes. They ain't got no killers. They've got no killers over there. ... Listen, the order has been sent. The order has been sent. The order has been sent. We call it 'red dot' in Baltimore, and it's on him. And it's gonna be on him for the rest of his career. He's gonna regret he ever did that. Zac Taylor - you're gonna be involved with it too. Because we're gonna get his ass fired in four years. We know what it's about."

In his "Football Morning in America" column for NBC Sports, King pointed out several issues he had with Scott's assessment of the Bengals' effort against the Ravens:

“We?” Bart Scott last played for the Ravens 13 years ago. “We?” Is he employed by the Ravens? “We?” How does ESPN feel about one of its employees saying a team he worked for 13 years ago is working to get a coach in the division fired? Taylor could be on his way to a playoff season this year. Scott actually thinks he could go 0-17 next year, which is about what it would take, along with a player mutiny, for Taylor to get fired after four years now. I actually think Scott is good on TV because he’s not afraid. Some advice for him from someone who never played beyond sixth grade, which is to say, this is advice he’s not going to take: You think it was bush league for Cincinnati to be throwing deep up 20 with two minutes to go against a defense of scrubs for Baltimore? I would probably agree. But this isn’t the Bounty Football League anymore. Nor should it be. And the Ravens, for you, should be one of 32. Not “we.”

Video of Scott on the via Twitter from @GetUpESPN:

Safe to say @BartScott57 isn't as high on Joe Burrow as the rest of our crew 😬😳 pic.twitter.com/B5hGK5JzIh — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 30, 2021

More reactions:

Can somebody explain what Joe Burrow and the Bengals did that was so offensive?

Throw the ball in the 4th quarter with the lead?

They scored their last point with 10 minutes left.

They took a knee inside the 10 at the end of the game.

It's not exactly Sam Wyche vs Houston... https://t.co/miTitIzQzn — Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) December 30, 2021

Joe Burrow learning what Bart Scott said. https://t.co/T6fWGVkwpb pic.twitter.com/aKAKUseKLd — Comrade Beer (@BrewStuds) December 30, 2021

Bart Scott calls for a Ravens bounty on Joe Burrow. Will ESPN reprimand him? Take all the time you need… — Matt Steinmann (@TheSteinMann) December 30, 2021

Father—

There’s a stir we “poked the bear” with our victory and have a “red dot” on our foreheads. Tell Mother my forehead is clear and I am well. As to poking bears, dare I say we are Tigers. We devour bears for breakfast regularly. Ravens, too. After all, we #rulethejungle

-Joe — Col. Joseph Lee Burrow (@ColJoeBurrow) December 30, 2021

