Associated Press

The choreographed movements of the handshake Mac Jones and Damien Harris share before every practice are fast and hard to decipher. It’s a special greeting reserved just for the two of them — a small carryover of the bond that first began when they were college teammates at Alabama and revived when they were reunited in New England this summer after Jones was selected 15th overall by New England in April’s draft. Harris marked that occasion with a tweet that night, sharing a video of the pair sharing one of their signature handshakes during their Crimson Tide days.