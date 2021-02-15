Bart Scott: Carson Wentz makes Bears 'Super Bowl contender'

NFL player: Carson Wentz makes Bears 'Super Bowl contender' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Stop me if you've heard this before, an NFL pundit thinks adding this lone player makes the Bears a Super Bowl contender.

This time, it's former Pro Bowl linebacker Bart Scott talking about the Eagles potentially trading Carson Wentz to the Bears.

"I know Wentz [didn't have] the best season last year, but com'n, Mitchell Trubisky? This is a great upgrade." Scott said on ESPN's Get Up.

"...If he goes to Chicago, that makes Chicago, I believe, a Super Bowl contender.:

Mike Greenberg had to ask him repeat it because he was absolutely shocked. Scott added the "Colts as well."

Scott noted the Eagles were a team that got old because they went all in for a Super Bowl.

"You think about getting him protection," Scott said. "This is a man who was sacked 50 times because he has nobody to throw to, he had no protection and a average run game."

Uh.... have you seen the Bears?

Their Bears offensive line was atrocious, though the unit improved in the second half of the season. To be fair, season-ending injuries to James Daniels and Bobby Massie hurt, but this wasn't exactly the best offensive line group in the NFL.

The Bears hardly run the ball and this was a point of contention among the fanbase all season. And while an injury forced the Bears' hands, they utilized a wide receiver/kick return specialist as a running back.

And who is he going to throw to in Chicago? The Bears' best wide receiver Allen Robinson is headed to free agency and it doesn't seem like a reunion is going to happen as badly as fans want A-Rob to stay. Darnell Mooney had an outstanding rookie season and will be here at least, but without A-Rob the group looks thin.

We've heard this before, most recently with Nick Foles.

"You can't rule out a Super Bowl for the Bears," ESPN's Max Kellerman said after Foles took over the starting job and the Bears were 4-1.

And we all know how that ended... Foles oversaw an extended losing streak that brought Mitch Trubisky back onto the field off the bench.

