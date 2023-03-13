Barstool Sports sends Vikings a linebacker in latest mock draft

The Minnesota Vikings released linebacker Eric Kendricks this offseason, leaving many people wondering what the team’s plan is to replace him.

On Saturday, Steven Cheah of Barstool Sports released his latest mock draft and had the Vikings finding a replacement for Kendricks by selecting Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson.

The Vikings released longtime LB Eric Kendricks and could use a younger, faster replacement. Simpson blazed a 4.43 40-yard dash at 6’3″ 235 lbs. and can help shore up the Vikings LB corps.

While Simpson is one of the top linebacker prospects in this year’s NFL Draft class, the Vikings will likely look elsewhere with their first-round pick. Additionally, the free agent linebacker class is loaded with talent, and there are much more pressing needs at premium positions for the Vikings than linebacker.

If the Vikings were to take Simpson, they’d be getting an electric player who has great instincts and is an excellent coverage linebacker. His versatility would definitely be a great asset in Brian Flores’ defense.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire