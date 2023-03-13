Barstool Sports goes with the legacy pick for the Steelers in new mock draft

Last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted tight end Connor Heyward in the sixth round. It was absolutely a legacy pick but there was never any doubt the younger brother of Cameron Heyward could play some football. This year, many pundits are calling on another legacy pick for the Steelers but this time want to see Pittsburgh use a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft to do it.

Barstool Sports have a new mock draft out and made no attempt to hide that this pick is all about the name and the bloodline. Of course, we are talking about picking Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr., son of Steelers legendary linebacker Joey Porter.

This is a great story. Steelers legend Joey Porter’s son is on the board and the black and yellow trade up to go get a guy who could help their secondary a ton. The bloodlines run deep and Porter is a physical, hit you on the mouth CB that would fit in great in the city his dad made the name famous.

The saving grace to this choice given the analysis of the pick was all about what a great story it would be because Porter is only the third cornerback off the board after Christian Gonzalez and Devon Witherspoon and that makes Porter a much better value pick. A pick like this would give the Steelers an immediate starter assuming free-agent Cameron Sutton isn’t re-signed.

