Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy places $200k bet on Phillies to win World Series

BOSTON, MA - MAY 01 Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports looks on during Game One of the Eastern Conference Semifinals between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden on May 1, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA - He's putting his money where his mouth is!

Barstool Sports founder and well-known pizza connoisseur, Dave Portnoy, placed a $200,000 bet on the Phillies to win the 2024 World Series.

Portnoy, a Boston native who shamelessly gloats about his city's sports success, could win nearly $1.5M if the Phillies win their first championship since 2008.

The streak ended last night. I can't be mad at the Oilers. They gave it a great run. I'm glad my friend @elio82 won. Maybe he will bring money to the track next time. All good things must come to an end. Now it's time to start a new streak. #dkpartner #phillies pic.twitter.com/zzXATuGsMh — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 25, 2024

Portnoy was riding a hot streak when betting on championship games, until the Edmonton Oilers – his pick to win the Stanley Cup – lost in seven games.

"All good things must come to an end," Portnoy wrote on X. "Now it's time to start a new streak #phillies."

Boasting the best record in Major League Baseball, the Phillies are considered by many to be serious World Series contenders.

Fangraphs.com gives the Phillies (14.1%) the third-best percent chance of winning the World Series, behind the Dodgers (18%) and Yankees (14.8%).