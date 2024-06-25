Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy places $200k bet on Phillies to win World Series
PHILADELPHIA - He's putting his money where his mouth is!
Barstool Sports founder and well-known pizza connoisseur, Dave Portnoy, placed a $200,000 bet on the Phillies to win the 2024 World Series.
Portnoy, a Boston native who shamelessly gloats about his city's sports success, could win nearly $1.5M if the Phillies win their first championship since 2008.
The streak ended last night. I can't be mad at the Oilers. They gave it a great run. I'm glad my friend @elio82 won. Maybe he will bring money to the track next time. All good things must come to an end. Now it's time to start a new streak. #dkpartner #phillies pic.twitter.com/zzXATuGsMh
— Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 25, 2024
Portnoy was riding a hot streak when betting on championship games, until the Edmonton Oilers – his pick to win the Stanley Cup – lost in seven games.
"All good things must come to an end," Portnoy wrote on X. "Now it's time to start a new streak #phillies."
Boasting the best record in Major League Baseball, the Phillies are considered by many to be serious World Series contenders.
Fangraphs.com gives the Phillies (14.1%) the third-best percent chance of winning the World Series, behind the Dodgers (18%) and Yankees (14.8%).