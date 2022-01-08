Barstool Ohio State throws shade at Notre Dame in Freeman tweet

During NBC’s coverage of the All-American Bowl, Marcus Freeman granted an interview. As everyone knows, he played his college football at Ohio State. His also got his coaching start there as a graduate assistant, but he hasn’t been employed there since. Freeman mentioned his fondness for Ohio State during the interview while also selling Notre Dame, but it was that latter point that caught the attention of Barstool Ohio State:

Marcus Freeman: “I loved my time at Ohio State… but Notre Dame offers you something that nowhere else in the country can give you, and that’s the opportunity to win a national championship” Notre Dame has won zero (0) NY6 bowls since 1994 pic.twitter.com/LRVItx8EgL — Barstool OSU (@BarstoolOSU) January 8, 2022

Look, we get it. For people outside the fan base, it’s cool to rip on Notre Dame over its recent lack of postseason success among other things. Still, does anyone think this tweet would have been sent out if Freeman didn’t have a history with Ohio State? Any account associated with any other team could have made this tweet at any point.

Maybe the folks at Barstool are trying to add more intensity for when these teams meet during the 2022 season opener. Whatever the reason, boring arguments are just that – boring.