Barstool legend ‘Frank the Tank’ features former Rutgers football star Eric LeGrand

Frank Fleming, better known as ‘Frank the Tank‘ from Barstool Sports fame, has featured former Rutgers football star Eric LeGrand in one of his videos.

LeGrand was recently a part of ‘Frank Walks‘ where Fleming ‘Frank the Tank’ goes out for a stroll with sports legends. Fleming has had notable walks with former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason and Mike Francesa along with others. And now he goes to Rutgers to talk with LeGrand.

As for LeGrand, he is certainly quite the legend. Fleming takes a deep dive into LeGrand’s life as they walk around SHI Stadium, a place that continues to be meaningful to the former Rutgers defensive tackle.

Currently, LeGrand is an entrepreneur with several business ventures including LeGrand Coffee. He also is part of the radio broadcast team for Rutgers football games.

Oh, and he happens to hang out with Snoop Dog from time to time.

LeGrand is also the driving force behind ‘A Walk to Believe‘ as they look to raise funds to find a cure for spinal cord injuries.

Fleming ‘Frank the Tank’ is a highly popular part of the Barstool family and is known for his passionate outbursts, especially when it comes to his New York Mets. He would certainly fit right in as a Rutgers fan.

No word on if Fleming ‘Frank the Tank’ visited nearby DeLucia’s Pizza in Raritan, N.J. DeLucia’s is home to one of the highest pizza reviews ever performed by Barstool founder Dave Portnoy.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire