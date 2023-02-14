Barry Switzer: “SEC schedule is like facing Texas every week”
Oklahoma, like Texas, has an exciting move to the SEC pending for 2024. Legendary Oklahoma football coach Barry Switzer isn’t drinking the SEC Sooners Kool-Aid.
Switzer quotes surfaced on Tuesday expressing concerns over the future of the program.
The former national championship coach had the following to say.
I’m concerned. I know what it’ll look like. It’ll look like facing Texas every week. … You’ve got to be good. I don’t know if we’re good enough right now. We’ll have to get better on defense.
It’s uncertain whether Switzer was referring to the Texas rivalry as a whole or last year’s 49-0 Red River blowout. Either way, he doesn’t sound confident the program will continue to dominate in its new conference.
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables has a unique opportunity to capitalize on an easier schedule with new Big 12 opponents this season. He will need to win this season if he wants to be in a strong place in 2024.
Sooner fans, what did you think of Barry Switzer’s comments to the Tulsa World about the challenges the SEC will present to OU? pic.twitter.com/C3QvPqxkF3
— The REF (@KREFsports) February 14, 2023