Barry Sanders wants in on the Lions epic first half in Green Bay

The first half of Thursday night’s game in Green Bay was so lopsided in favor of Detroit that a Lions legend wanted back in to get a piece of the action.

Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders saw the easy success Lions RBs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs were having on the ground and posted on social media that he wished he was still playing. Getting 121 rushing yards in the first half in Green Bay is a statement, and the man with a statue in front of Ford Field really appreciated it.

These running lanes are making me wish I could still go. #DETvsGB https://t.co/r6mZR6A4Hz — Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) September 29, 2023

Sanders is now 55 and retired 25 years ago, but the legend isn’t wrong–the Lions offensive line is dominating the Packers.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire