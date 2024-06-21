Barry Sanders heart: Oklahoma State football legend had 'health scare' over Father's Day weekend

Former NFL legend and Oklahoma State football running back Barry Sanders had a health scare over Father's Day weekend.

On Friday afternoon, the Hall of Fame running back announced the news via his X account (formerly Twitter). While Sanders did not elaborate on the health scare, he did say it was related to his heart and that he would be more vigilant about his health.

"It was unexpected and served as a reminder of the importance of staying vigilant about our physical well-being, even when we are feeling fine," Sanders wrote on his social media. "I am grateful for the amazing doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals for providing me with needed care. My family and I are thankful for your prayers and support during this time."

Sanders, 55, played for the Cowboys from 1986-88 and then in the NFL for the Detroit Lions from 1989-98. Sanders was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2004, and in November of that year, he, along with former college teammate Thurman Thomas, was inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame. A year prior, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2003.

Amazon released a documentary in November in which Sanders discussed his decision to retire despite being just 1,500 yards away from Walter Payton's career rushing record. Sanders was the first player in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in 10 seasons and the third player ever to rush for 2,000 yards in a season. Sanders shared co-MVP honors with Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Farve in 1997.

Sanders rushed for 2,628 yards on 344 rushes and scored 19 touchdowns during the 1988 season, his junior season to win Heisman Trophy honors. He was selected No. 3 overall by the Detroit Lions following the season.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Barry Sanders heart: OSU football RB had 'health scare' over weekend