Barry Sanders commends Texas RB Bijan Robinson ahead of NFL Draft

Running back Bijan Robinson enjoyed a storied college career as a Texas Longhorn. Robinson set numerous records, won a plethora of awards and compiled a long list of highlight plays during his three seasons.

The Longhorn superstar is expected to go in the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft.

When asked about who he modeled his game after during an interview on Good Morning Football, Robinson stated he looks up to Detriot Lions legend Barry Sanders.

Sanders took notice of Robinson’s comments and left him some words of encouragement via Twitter.

“I shouldn’t say where I would love to see him go,” Sanders said, with a winky face emoji. “He is a very talented prospect, and I am always honored when a someone has found inspiration in what I did. Good luck @Bijan5Robinson, and maybe we will see you in #Detroit.”

It is safe to say Sanders would love to see Robinson in Dertiot blue and gray next season. The Lions hold the No. 6 and No. 18 overall picks in the NFL Draft.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire