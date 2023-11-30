Barry Odom named Mountain West Coach of the Year

Nov. 30—LAS VEGAS — UNLV football's historic season continued off the field Tuesday with the announcement of three major honors for the Rebels as part of the conference's annual postseason awards.

Record-smashing place-kicker Jose Pizano (Lehi, UT) became the first Rebel ever named a league's Special teams Player of the Year, starting quarterback Jayden Maiava (Las Vegas) became the third MW Freshman of the Year from the program in the last four seasons, and Barry Odom is the first Mountain West Coach of the Year from UNLV in nearly a quarter century.

The Rebels, who first joined a conference in 1982, also set program records for most first team honorees with six and most combined first and second team winners with nine. That doesn't even include five honorable mention players. In comparison, the 2022 team had one first-teamer and two second-teamers.

In his first year at the helm, Odom has led UNLV to its first appearance in the Mountain West Championship Game after reaching the nine-win mark for the first time since 1984. His Rebels shared the regular-season league title with a 6-2 mark after being picked to finish ninth in the preseason MW poll. The team has also earned four road wins for the first time since 2003 and will be making its first trip to a bowl game in a decade.

Odom began his coaching career in 2000 as an assistant coach at his prep alma mater, Ada High School in Oklahoma before taking over as head coach at Rock Bridge High School in Missouri for two seasons.

UNLV hosts Boise State at noon on Saturday in the Mountain West Football Championship.