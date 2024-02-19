Barry Keoghan’s £400 skincare routine – and how to step up your grooming game

Barry Keoghan visited celebrity men’s groomer Christine Nelli before the Baftas on Sunday - Getty

The hours before any awards show usually involve a hectic flurry of make-up artists, hairdressers and stylists getting their stars ready – and the Baftas on Sunday night was no exception. The Saltburn star and best actor nominee Barry Keoghan had a particularly involved run-up to the red carpet, putting his face through a skincare prep process that involved an impressive 10 steps, with a line-up of products totalling a little over £400.

The celebrity men’s groomer Christine Nelli – who also counts Justin Timberlake and Succession star Nicholas Braun as clients – tells us she wanted to create “a fresh look that was elegant, but with an edge” for the 31-year-old Irish actor. Using products by Charlotte Tilbury, Nelli began by prepping Keoghan’s skin with a lightweight cream, followed by a serum for a “glowing appearance”. Next was a hydrating mist for extra moisture, an eye cream to eliminate puffiness and a lip oil to moisturise the lips.

Five steps down, five to go: Nelli then continued with some natural-looking flourishes to enhance Keoghan’s complexion. She used the best-selling Hollywood Flawless Filter, £39, applied with a sponge, “to even out the skin tone and add a little bit of warmth and colour,” she says. “The product is lightweight and provides excellent coverage without appearing too heavy or glossy.” The Hollywood Flawless Filter is indeed brilliant, and a Telegraph beauty desk favourite, as it adds instant glow to the skin without looking like a full-on foundation.

Nelli then applied a concealer with a brush to cover blemishes and areas of redness, followed by a finishing powder to mattify areas with too much shine. The final two steps consisted of a setting spray over the face to “set everything for the night,” she explains, “and a brow gel through the eyebrow hairs to keep them in place”.

Of course, a 10-step skincare routine is likely a few steps too many day to day, but it makes perfect sense for a red carpet event under hot lights, flashing cameras and photo requests at every turn. If you wanted to step up your skincare routine by using more than a moisturiser, but without the setting sprays and powders, here are three extra high-impact, low-maintenance steps you could add to make all the difference.

Splurge on a serum

While moisturisers are great for keeping the skin feeling hydrated, if you want any real improvement in the look and feel of your skin, it’s time to invest in a serum. You usually apply a few drops straight after cleansing and before moisturiser, so the active ingredients are locked in. If your skin is on the dry side, look for a hyaluronic acid serum, such as L’Oréal Paris 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid Revitalift Filler Serum, £24.99, which will add a boost of moisture to the skin. If your skin is on the dull side or if you suffer from pigmentation, try a serum with vitamin C, such as CE Ferulic by Skinceuticals, £125.

serums

L’Oréal Paris 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid Revitalift Filler Serum, £24.99, Boots; CE Ferulic by Skinceuticals, £125, Flawless Body

Use an eye cream

If you want to brighten and depuff around the eyes, an eye cream is a must. Nelli used Charlotte Tilbury’s Cryo-Recovery Eye Serum, £47, on Keoghan. With its cooling metal tip, it’s a great product for puffy eyes and is instantly energising. Also excellent is Chanel’s No1 De Chanel Revitalizing Eye Cream, £60, which helps to reduce dark circles over time. The main thing to remember with eye creams is that a little goes a long way, so you never need to apply more than a rice-sized amount per eye.

creams

Charlotte Tilbury’s Cryo-Recovery Eye Serum, £47; Chanel’s No1 De Chanel Revitalizing Eye Cream, £60

Use sunscreen daily

Quite possibly the single most effective product in your skincare routine, sunscreen will help to futureproof your complexion for years to come. La Roche Posay’s Anthelios Age Correct SPF 50, £32.50, is like a luxury moisturiser and sunscreen in one, and can be applied straight after your serum step. If you prefer a more lightweight texture for your sun creams, the Ultra Violette Fave Fluid SPF 50+ Lightweight Skinscreen, £37, feels like nothing on the skin, but delivers top marks in the sun-protection stakes.

suncream

La Roche Posay’s Anthelios Age Correct SPF 50, £32.50; Ultra Violette Fave Fluid SPF 50+ Lightweight Skinscreen, £37, Cult Beauty