Barry John: Legendary former Wales and Lions fly-half dies aged 79

Legacy: Barry John is among the greatest fly-halves in the history of rugby union (PA)

Barry John, the legendary former Wales, British and Irish Lions and Cardiff fly-half, has died at the age of 79.

John's passing - which comes less than a month after the death of fellow Wales and Lions hero JPR Williams at 74 - was confirmed by his family in a short statement on Sunday.

"Barry John died peacefully today at the University Hospital of Wales surrounded by his loving wife and four children," the statement read.

"He was a loving Dadcu to his 11 grandchildren and much-loved brother."

John was one of the great players in rugby union history, famed for his skills as the first true superstar during the sport's amateur era before retiring in shock fashion aged just 27.

He inspired the Lions to their famous 1971 Test series win in New Zealand, still the only Lions team ever to achieve that feat.

John appeared five times for the Lions, also playing on the 1968 tour to South Africa, and also earned 25 international caps for Wales between 1966-72, winning three Five Nations titles, a Grand Slam and two Triple Crowns.

He was part of one of the all-time great half-back partnerships along with legendary Welsh scrum-half Sir Gareth Edwards, with whom he played with all of the Lions, Wales and Cardiff.

John was also a key figure for the Barbarians and began his rugby career at Cefneithin RFC as a youngster before moving on to Llanelli and then joining Cardiff in 1967.

He is survived by his wife Janet and children Kathryn, Lucy, Anna and David, plus his 11 grandchildren.

