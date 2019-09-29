Barry Bonds throws Dave Roberts' Dodgers hat during Bruce Bochy ceremony

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts spent the final four seasons of his playing career with Bruce Bochy in San Diego and San Francisco.

So, when the Giants honored Bochy after his final game as manager Sunday, Roberts emerged from the visitor's dugout at Oracle Park. But before embracing Bochy, Roberts ran out to greet his old Giants teammates from the 2007 through 2009 seasons.

After first, they welcomed him with open arms. Then they noticed he still was wearing his Dodgers hat.

So, Barry Bonds did the only right thing. The all-time home run king ripped off Roberts' hat and flung it into right field.

Barry Bonds grabbed Dave Roberts' Dodger cap and threw it into right field pic.twitter.com/1twscX57id — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) September 29, 2019

You can add another home run to Bonds' final total.

