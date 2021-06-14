Barry Bonds and his miniature schnauzer compete at Westminster Dog Show

Barry Bonds is very proud of his miniature schnauzer Rocky. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Barry Bonds is back on the field. Kind of.

The MLB all-time home run leader returned to television screens on Sunday at the 2021 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show to cheer on his miniature schnauzer Rocky.

He even gave an interview:

"I'm just proud that he's here," Bonds said. "I'm not expecting anything, I'm not looking out, I'm not nervous. I'm just proud he did a great job and he qualified to get here."

Bonds told Fox that Rocky has spent most of his time in North Carolina to work with his trainer. The miniature schnauzer breed is apparently a popular one in the Bonds household, as he has a black one named Apollo (the man's a Sylvester Stallone fan) who is a champion in his own right.

As Rocky took the field, Bonds had the classic look of an excited parent:

Barry Bonds is a proud dog dad! His dog Rocky is about to compete for the first time here at @WKCDOGS ! Good luck Rocky! Catch us now on @FS1 ! pic.twitter.com/LQe1WuNmGi — Jennifer Hale (@JenHale504) June 13, 2021

Rocky ended up doing pretty well, receiving Select Dog honors in the miniature schnauzer group (basically second place among male dogs in the breed).

