Barry Alvarez is one of ESPN’s ‘top 100 college football coaches of the last 50 years’

ESPN’s Bill Connelly ranked the top 100 college football coaches in the last 50 years earlier today.

At the top is Alabama’s Nick Saban, unsurprisingly. Other names towards the top that still coach today include Urban Meyer (now in the NFL), Dabo Swinney and Pete Carroll (NFL).

Wisconsin’s Paul Chryst hasn’t yet achieved enough to crack the top 100, though he has had a remarkable amount of success since taking over in 2015.

There was one Wisconsin coach on the list, though, as Badger legend and former athletic director Barry Alvarez came in at No. 32.

Saban! Bowden! Dabo! Robinson! Gagliardi! Schnellenberger! Shug! I ranked the 100 best college football coaches of the past 50 years because WHY THE HELL NOT?https://t.co/wYMUCSVIlG — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) August 13, 2021

Here’s what Connelly had to say about the Wisconsin legend:

Teams:Wisconsin (1990-2005)

Record:120-73-4

Conference titles: 1993, 1998-99 Big Ten It’s one thing to turn a program around. It’s another to turn it around permanently. Alvarez brought a physical style to Madison that the Badgers have maintained ever since; Alvarez’s fingerprints are still all over the program, and in the best possible way.

