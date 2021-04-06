Barry Alvarez, AD who reshaped Wisconsin sports, to retire

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Associated Press
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez is retiring after a three-decade run in which he transformed the university’s football team and later guided the Badgers to their greatest all-around sports success in school history.

The 74-year-old Alvarez said Tuesday he would retire on June 30.

“It has been an honor to be a part of Wisconsin athletics and I take great pride in all we have accomplished over the last three decades,” Alvarez said in a statement. “From championships, to improvements on campus, to impacting thousands of student-athletes, it’s been a great ride.”

Alvarez arrived at Wisconsin in 1990 as football coach and turned one of the Big Ten’s weakest programs into one of its strongest. He became athletic director in 2004 and briefly served in a dual role before stepping down as football coach after the 2005 season.

Wisconsin’s football team went a combined 9-36 in the four seasons before his arrival. Alvarez led the Badgers to three Rose Bowl titles and made them regular Big Ten contenders by emphasizing a strong defense and rushing attack.

Alvarez coached Wisconsin from 1990-2005 and set a program record for career coaching victories. His 119-74-4 mark includes his record over 16 years plus a 1-1 mark as an interim coach in bowl games that capped the 2012 and 2014 seasons.

He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

Other Wisconsin programs had similar success during his stint as the Badgers’ athletic director.

Wisconsin teams won 16 national titles under Alvarez, though five of those came in women’s lightweight rowing, a sport whose championships aren’t sanctioned by the NCAA.

Those national titles were in six different sports (women’s lightweight rowing, men’s cross country, men’s hockey, women’s hockey, men’s indoor track, men’s rowing). Wisconsin’s most recent national title came in women’s hockey this year.

The Badgers also have won a total of 74 conference, regular-season or tournament championships with Alvarez as athletic director. Fourteen different teams have won conference titles during his regime.

Wisconsin finished in the top 30 in the Directors’ Cup 15 times in his first 18 seasons as athletic director.

“His work here has positively impacted the lives of countless student-athletes who have come through our doors,” Wisconsin chancellor Rebecca Blank said in a statement. “His leadership has also lifted our university and our state. Barry’s legacy will live on whenever Badgers take the field.”

Alvarez emerged as a national leader in college athletics. He was named a chair of the NCAA’s football academic enhancement group in 2008 and was on the College Football Playoff selection committee for three years. He was named the Under Armour athletic director of the year in 2017-18.

Barry Alvarez, AD who reshaped Wisconsin sports, to retire originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez to retire on June 30

    Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez, who has decided to step down before the start of the 2021-2022 academic year, is set to retire on June 30.

  • Opinion: Baylor-Gonzaga men's title game shows why NCAA Tournament must be preserved at all costs

    The Baylor-Gonzaga men's title game helps make the argument that the NCAA Tournament is worth preserving despite major issues within college sports.

  • How to watch ONE on TNT 1: Fight card, start time, results, odds, live stream for Moraes vs. Johnson

    Here's how to watch the Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson flyweight title bout from Singapore.

  • Masters 2021: What time does it start, how can I watch and what are the odds?

    The 2021 Masters begins at Augusta National on Thursday just five months after Dustin Johnson won his first Green Jacket in the previous renewal last November. The first major championship of the year will not quite have the same frenzied build-up attached to it but remains much anticipated. Bryson DeChambeau failed to live up to his billing last year but is the one of the pre-tournament favourites along with fellow Americans Johnson and Justin Thomas. Rory McIlroy will need a significant reversal of form to complete the career grand slam with a first Masters victory but Lee Westwood is in fine fettle and has a strong record at Augusta. Meanwhile punters fearing their Masters ante-post bets on Jon Rahm would fall even before he tees off on Thursday were delighted to hear that the Spaniard's wife gave birth on Saturday. Rahm, the world No 3, had previously announced he would miss the first major of the year if Kelley was likely to go into labour. She was due the second week of April. “I would never miss the birth of my first-born in a million years,” Rahm said. But in an Instagram post, Rahm, 26, revealed the good news, saying that baby boy Kepa was |in great health”. “He is 7.2lb and 20.5in, big boy from the Basque Country,” Rahm said. “Without a doubt the greatest day of my life!” When Rahm will arrive here is unclear, although when he does be sure that he will be quizzed about “The Nappy Factor”, the supposed bounce that new fathers enjoy on the course. In 2016, Danny Willett famously became the first Englishman to don a green jacket just a week after Zac was born, adding substance to theory of Keith Elliott. In “The Golf Form Book 1996” the Liverpudlian betting analyst posited his “Nappy Factor” hypothesis. The retired economics lecturer had put in years of painstaking research and cited several beneficiaries including Jack Nicklaus Arnold Palmer, Greg Norman and Nick Price. “I’m not sure why, but it’s most potent with sons as the first child,” Elliott told the Daily Telegraph. When is it? The Masters gets under way on Thursday April 8. What time will the action start? Last year's tee times were slightly different due to the daylight hours in November, but we will back to a more familiar schedule this year. When the Masters was held in April in 2019 the first round began at 1.30pm UK time. Full television coverage will not start until much later, although there will be featured group coverage available via the red button. The final groups will begin at 7pm and so the action win finish around 11.30pm UK time. It should be an hour or so earlier on Sunday. What are the tee times? The tee times and groupings will be announced early in the tournament week.

  • Fantasy Hockey need-to-know: Jack Campbell is leading Leafs to success

    Here's everything you need to know heading into the new week of Fantasy Hockey.

  • Reports: Dustin Poirier signs agreement for third bout with Conor McGregor in July

    Conor McGregor said "the fight is booked" on Instagram.

  • Michigan's Juwan Howard named AP college coach of the year

    Michigan's decision to hire Juwan Howard raised a few eyebrows. The former member of the Fab Five certainly had the coaching chops after spending six years as an assistant with the NBA's Miami Heat. Turns out, Howard can recruit and coach.

  • Latest Christian Pulisic injury update

    Christian Pulisic injury news is something both Chelsea and USMNT fans are, sadly, way too familiar with.

  • Padres star Fernando Tatis collapses in pain at the plate, helped off field against Giants

    Fernando Tatis was down on the ground clearly in pain while grabbing his arm at the plate on Monday night.

  • College basketball's way-too-early men's preseason top 25 for 2021-22

    Which teams are best-positioned to be among nation's elite when the 2021-22 men's college basketball season begins in November?

  • QB A.J. McCarron made a $316 bonus playing for the Texans

    Quarterback A.J. McCarron made a $316 bonus playing for the Houston Texans in 2020.

  • Georgia voting debate reaches the Masters and Augusta National

    Golfers arriving for The Masters at Augusta National on Monday were nudged into addressing Georgia's new voting restrictions debate, but tried to steer clear of the controversy including Major League Baseball's decision to remove the All-Star Game from Atlanta over the issue. The Masters is the year's first golf major and one of the most popular annual sports events. Often described as Spring Break for CEOs, the tournament is a magnet for America's corporate elite, some of whom belong to Augusta National, which has gone to great lengths in the past to shield its members.

  • Roger Goodell responds to Georgia voting legislation in memo to NFL employees

    Goodell affirmed the NFL's commitment to voting rights in a memo sent to league employees.

  • Antonio Brown wants the Buccaneers to sign Antonio Brown

    With Ndamukong Suh becoming the latest Tampa Bay free agent to rejoin the team, the Buccaneers took a social-media victory lap. “First team to return all 22 Super Bowl starters since 1977,” the team said on Instagram, with the names and numbers of the returning 11 offensive and 11 defensive starters posted. A member of [more]

  • Report: ESPN, former Celtics legend Paul Pierce split after wild Instagram Live

    Paul Pierce went live on Instagram on Friday night in a room full of dancers while drinking, smoking and playing poker with friends.

  • Gonzaga's nightmare title game shows difficulty in going undefeated

    The NCAA tournament is determined by matchups, but Gonzaga wasn't up for this one. “Being undefeated or us having lost eight games, it wouldn't have mattered.”

  • Three 2021 NFL Draft thoughts and a post-Sam Darnold trade mock draft

    DJ Bean shares three quick thoughts about the 2021 NFL Draft following the Panthers' trade for Sam Darnold, as well as a mock of the top 15 picks in the draft.

  • Falcons trade down for defensive help in PFF’s new mock draft

    On Monday, it was reported by Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer that the Atlanta Falcons have been in "exploratory talks" to potentially trade out of the No. 4 pick, but that shouldn't surprise anyone considering the team's lack of roster depth.

  • Shaq Lawson excited to join Texans because of Bills past

    Former Buffalo Bill DE Shaq Lawson on joining Houston Texans.

  • Dolphins will feel kickback from Panthers trade for QB Sam Darnold

    Dolphins will feel kickback from Panthers trade for QB Sam Darnold