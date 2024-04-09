Barrow v Bradford City and Rochdale v Boreham Wood postponed due to heavy rainfall

Barrow are fifth in the League Two table with five games remaining while Bradford have four games left this season and are 14th [Getty Images]

Barrow's League Two fixture against Bradford City and Rochdale's National League meeting with Boreham Wood have been postponed.

Barrow held a pitch inspection earlier on Tuesday after heavy rainfall at their SO Legal Stadium home.

Rochdale also held an inspection with both games eventually rendered unplayable due to a waterlogged pitch.

An update on when the rearranged fixtures will take place will be announced in due course.