Barrow v Bradford City and Rochdale v Boreham Wood postponed due to heavy rainfall

BBC
Barrow's Holker Street home
Barrow are fifth in the League Two table with five games remaining while Bradford have four games left this season and are 14th [Getty Images]

Barrow's League Two fixture against Bradford City and Rochdale's National League meeting with Boreham Wood have been postponed.

Barrow held a pitch inspection earlier on Tuesday after heavy rainfall at their SO Legal Stadium home.

Rochdale also held an inspection with both games eventually rendered unplayable due to a waterlogged pitch.

An update on when the rearranged fixtures will take place will be announced in due course.