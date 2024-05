Barrow offer new deal to veteran Chester

Former Hull City and Aston Villa defender James Chester made 38 league appearances for Barrow this season after joining in September [Getty Images]

Barrow have released 10 players after missing out on a League Two play-off place.

The Bluebirds failed to win any of their final seven matches to slip out of the top seven on the final day.

Veteran defender James Chester, 35, and forward Ben Whitfield, 28, have been offered new deals.

George Ray, Jamie Proctor, Tom White, Courtney Duffus, Sam Foley, Tyrell Warren, Rory Feely, Owen Bray, Malakai Reeve, Sam Bellis have all been released.

Sean Etaluku, Junior Tiensia, Niall Canavan, Elliot Newby, Paul Farman have had one-year contract extensions triggered.